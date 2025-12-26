Winter Storm Warning issued December 26 at 1:49PM MST until December 27 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations 4

to 8 inches, except 10 to 18 inches above 7000 feet. Locally

higher totals in the higher elevations of the Bear River Range.

Winds gusting as high as 40 MPH.

* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains and Bear River Range.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty

winds could bring down tree branches.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.