Winter Storm Warning issued December 26 at 3:03AM MST until December 27 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations 4
to 8 inches at lower elevations, and 8 to 18 inches above 6500
feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 MPH.
* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Sawtooth/Stanley Basin,
and Sun Valley Region.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult at times, especially near
pass level.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.