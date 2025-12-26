Winter Storm Warning issued December 26 at 3:03AM MST until December 27 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations 4
to 8 inches, except 10 to 18 inches above 7000 feet. Locally
higher totals in the higher elevations of the Bear River Range.
Winds gusting as high as 40 MPH.
* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains and Bear River Range.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.