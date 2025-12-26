Winter Weather Advisory issued December 26 at 11:40AM MST until December 27 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Missoula MT

…WIDESPREAD WINTER WEATHER AND WIND IMPACTS [UPDATE]…

.A series of cold fronts will move through the Northern Rockies

bringing wind and snow impacts beginning as early as late tonight

into Friday morning. Snow squalls are possible in western Montana

late Friday night into early Saturday morning with the arrival of a

strong cold front. A push of Arctic air will move westward across

the Continental Divide on Saturday bringing another uptick and

change in direction of winds with much colder temperatures to follow.

* WHAT…Snow expected. There is a chance of minor to moderate

winter weather impacts. Total snow accumulations up to 6 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Bannock Pass, Lemhi Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,

Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Salmon, Shoup, and

Williams Creek Summit.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…For MINOR winter weather impacts, expect a few

inconveniences to normal activities. Use caution while driving.

Winter traveling conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact

the Friday evening commute, especially over higher passes. Gusty

winds could bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There is the potential for freezing rain in

lower elevations with the onset of precipitation Thursday night

into Friday morning.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.