Winter Weather Advisory issued December 26 at 12:39PM MST until December 27 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14

inches, with amounts of 14 to 20 inches at the higher elevations.

Some of the highest peaks may see isolated amounts nearing 2 feet.

Winds from the southwest at 15 to 25 mph with periodic gusts of 25

to 35 mph.

* WHERE…Wind River Mountains West, Absaroka Mountains, Teton and

Gros Ventre Mountains, and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially across

mountain passes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow totals of 3 to 6 inches on South Pass

and 6 to 12 inches on Togwotee Pass and Teton Passes. Advisories

have been extended through Saturday evening due to a second push

of snow that will arrive early Saturday morning and linger into

the afternoon.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .