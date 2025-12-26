Winter Weather Advisory issued December 26 at 12:39PM MST until December 27 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 6

inches across the lower elevations, and 8 to 14 inches across the

higher elevations. Portions of southwestern YNP, such as

Pitchstone Plateau, may see higher amounts nearing 20 inches.

Winds from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph with periodic gusts up to

30 mph.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult in the backcountry.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Advisories have been extended through

Saturday evening due to a second push of snow that will arrive

early Saturday morning and linger into the afternoon.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .