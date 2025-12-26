Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 26 at 1:49PM MST until December 27 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Published 1:49 PM

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 4 and 10
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Caribou Range.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Friday evening commute. Gusty winds
could bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

National Weather Service

