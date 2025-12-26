Winter Weather Advisory issued December 26 at 3:26AM MST until December 26 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 10
inches, with isolated amounts 10 to 15 inches at the highest
elevations. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Wind River Mountains West, Absaroka Mountains, Teton and
Gros Ventre Mountains, and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially across
mountain passes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow totals up to 6 inches on South Pass, 5
to 10 inches on Togwotee Pass, and 5 to 10 inches on Teton Pass.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .