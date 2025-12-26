Winter Weather Advisory issued December 26 at 3:26AM MST until December 26 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 6

inches across the lower elevations, and totals 6 to 10 inches

across the higher elevations. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult in the backcountry.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Locally higher amounts 12 to 20 inches over

the Madison and Pitchstone Plateaus of southwest Yellowstone. Snow

totals of half an inch to 3 inches around Mammoth.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .