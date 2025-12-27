Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 27 at 11:47AM MST until December 27 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Snow expected. There is a chance of minor to moderate
winter weather impacts. Additional snow accumulations up to 2
inches.

* WHERE…Salmon, Williams Creek Summit, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone
Pine, Bannock Pass, Shoup, Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to
Gibbonsville, and Lemhi Pass.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Winter traveling conditions. For MINOR winter weather
impacts, expect a few inconveniences to normal activities. Use
caution while driving.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

