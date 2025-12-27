Winter Weather Advisory issued December 27 at 11:47AM MST until December 27 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Snow expected. There is a chance of minor to moderate

winter weather impacts. Additional snow accumulations up to 2

inches.

* WHERE…Salmon, Williams Creek Summit, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone

Pine, Bannock Pass, Shoup, Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to

Gibbonsville, and Lemhi Pass.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Winter traveling conditions. For MINOR winter weather

impacts, expect a few inconveniences to normal activities. Use

caution while driving.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.