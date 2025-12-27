Winter Weather Advisory issued December 27 at 3:39AM MST until December 27 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with
locally higher amounts on the higher peaks of the Tetons and Wind
River Range. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…Wind River Mountains West, Absaroka Mountains, Teton and
Gros Ventre Mountains, and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially across
mountain passes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .