Winter Weather Advisory issued December 27 at 3:39AM MST until December 27 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 6 inches,
with the highest amounts in southwestern Yellowstone park. Winds
gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult in the backcountry.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .