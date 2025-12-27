Winter Weather Advisory issued December 27 at 3:39AM MST until December 27 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 6 inches,

with the highest amounts in southwestern Yellowstone park. Winds

gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult in the backcountry.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .