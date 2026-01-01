Winter Weather Advisory issued January 1 at 1:18PM MST until January 2 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Missoula MT
…SNOW AND WINTRY MIX FOR THURSDAY NIGHT INTO FRIDAY…
.This set of Winter Weather Advisories has been issued due to
concerns for mixed precipitation types given the recent colder
weather and subsequently cold road temperatures. Do not expect
significant or major accumulations amounts of ice and/or snow. Rain
or wet snow falling on frozen surfaces can easily become very slick
and exacerbated by compaction and/or frictional heating from tires
on roadways.
* WHAT…Snow expected. There is a likelihood of minor to moderate
winter weather impacts. Total snow accumulations up to three
inches, up to five inches at Lost Trail Pass. Mixed precipitation
possible with ice accumulations up to one-tenth of an inch.
* WHERE…Shoup, Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Bannock
Pass, Lemhi Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Salmon, and
Williams Creek Summit.
* WHEN…Until noon MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning
commutes, especially over higher passes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.