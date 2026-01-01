Winter Weather Advisory issued January 1 at 1:18PM MST until January 2 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Missoula MT

…SNOW AND WINTRY MIX FOR THURSDAY NIGHT INTO FRIDAY…

.This set of Winter Weather Advisories has been issued due to

concerns for mixed precipitation types given the recent colder

weather and subsequently cold road temperatures. Do not expect

significant or major accumulations amounts of ice and/or snow. Rain

or wet snow falling on frozen surfaces can easily become very slick

and exacerbated by compaction and/or frictional heating from tires

on roadways.

* WHAT…Snow expected. There is a likelihood of minor to moderate

winter weather impacts. Total snow accumulations up to three

inches, up to five inches at Lost Trail Pass. Mixed precipitation

possible with ice accumulations up to one-tenth of an inch.

* WHERE…Shoup, Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Bannock

Pass, Lemhi Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Salmon, and

Williams Creek Summit.

* WHEN…Until noon MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning

commutes, especially over higher passes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.