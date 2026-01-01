Winter Weather Advisory issued January 1 at 1:45AM MST until January 2 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches.
Locally higher amounts of 12 to 16 inches over the Tetons and the
Salt River Range. Wind gusts up to 30 mph late tonight into Friday
morning.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming
Ranges.
* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .