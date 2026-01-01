Winter Weather Advisory issued January 1 at 1:52PM MST until January 2 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total accumulation of 5 to 10 inches,
including Emigration Summit, with locally higher amounts up to 16
inches above pass level.
* WHERE…Bear River Range.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.
Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while
driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken
on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and
slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.