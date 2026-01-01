Winter Weather Advisory issued January 1 at 5:44PM MST until January 2 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total accumulation of 5 to 10 inches,

including Emigration Summit, with locally higher amounts up to 16

inches above pass level.

* WHERE…Bear River Range.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will

likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while

driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken

on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and

slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.