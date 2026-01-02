Winter Weather Advisory issued January 2 at 12:58AM MST until January 2 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Light to moderate snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2

to 6 inches with higher amounts above pass level.

* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains and Bear River Range. This includes ID

36 over Emigration Summit and ID 31 over Pine Creek Pass.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Roads and bridges will likely be slick and hazardous at

times. Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while

driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken

on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and

slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.