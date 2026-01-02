Winter Weather Advisory issued January 2 at 1:48AM MST until January 2 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches with
locally higher amounts up to 12 inches in the Tetons and Salt
River Range. Winds gusting 25 to 35 mph through the morning,
decreasing through the afternoon.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming
Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .