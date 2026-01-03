Winter Weather Advisory issued January 3 at 1:20PM MST until January 5 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. 3 to 6 inches for elevations below 7000 feet. This
includes Stanley and Ketchum. Above 7000 feet, snowfall amounts of
1-2 feet are likely through Monday afternoon including on Galena
and Emigration Summits.
* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Sawtooth/Stanley Basin,
Sun Valley Region, Big Hole Mountains, and Bear River Range.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Monday morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.