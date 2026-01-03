Winter Weather Advisory issued January 3 at 12:56PM MST until January 5 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 12

inches, with locally higher amounts of 12 to 18 inches. Winds

gusting as high as 40 mph tonight into Sunday morning.

* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Sunday morning and evening commutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter.

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.