Winter Weather Advisory issued January 3 at 12:56PM MST until January 5 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 4 to 8 inches with

lesser amounts nearby Mammoth. Locally higher amounts up to 16

inches near the South Entrance and up to 2 feet in southwestern

portions of the park. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph tonight

through Sunday morning.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Monday morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter.

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.