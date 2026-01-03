Winter Weather Advisory issued January 3 at 1:27AM MST until January 5 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 4 to 8 inches.
Locally higher amounts up to 16 inches near the South Entrance and
up to 2 feet in southwestern portions of the park. Winds gusting
as high as 45 mph tonight through Sunday morning.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Monday morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.