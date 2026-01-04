Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 1:10PM MST until January 5 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 10 inches.
Locally higher amounts up to 16 inches in the Tetons.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Monday morning commute over Teton and Togwotee
Passes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.