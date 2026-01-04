Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 1:10PM MST until January 5 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 10 inches,

with locally higher amounts of 12 to 16 inches.

* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter.

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.