Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 1:10PM MST until January 5 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations 2 to 4 inches with amounts

around a trace nearby Mammoth. Locally higher amounts up to 10

inches near the South Entrance and up to 14 inches in southwestern

portions of the park.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter.

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.