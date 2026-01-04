Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 1:10PM MST until January 5 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations 2 to 4 inches with amounts
around a trace nearby Mammoth. Locally higher amounts up to 10
inches near the South Entrance and up to 14 inches in southwestern
portions of the park.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.