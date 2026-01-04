Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 1:22PM MST until January 5 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches below

7000 feet with 6 to 12 inches above 7000 feet.

* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Sawtooth/Stanley Basin,

Sun Valley Region, and Big Hole Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.