Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 1:44AM MST until January 5 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 to 6 inches
below 7000 feet, including Ketchum and Stanley, as well as Pine
Creek Pass. Above 7000 feet, 10 to 20 inches. This includes
Galena, Banner and Emigration Summits. Highest amounts will be
above pass level.
* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Sawtooth/Stanley Basin,
Sun Valley Region, Big Hole Mountains, and Bear River Range. This
includes ID 36 over Emigration Summit, ID 31 over Pine Creek Pass,
ID 75 over Galena Summit, and ID 21 over Banner Summit.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could become very difficult at times. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.