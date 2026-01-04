Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 1:44AM MST until January 5 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 to 6 inches

below 7000 feet, including Ketchum and Stanley, as well as Pine

Creek Pass. Above 7000 feet, 10 to 20 inches. This includes

Galena, Banner and Emigration Summits. Highest amounts will be

above pass level.

* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Sawtooth/Stanley Basin,

Sun Valley Region, Big Hole Mountains, and Bear River Range. This

includes ID 36 over Emigration Summit, ID 31 over Pine Creek Pass,

ID 75 over Galena Summit, and ID 21 over Banner Summit.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could become very difficult at times. The

hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.