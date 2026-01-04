Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 3:00AM MST until January 5 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 16
inches. Locally higher amounts up to 2 feet in the Tetons. Winds
gusting as high as 40 mph early Sunday morning and again in the
afternoon.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Sunday evening and Monday morning commute over
Teton and Togwotee Passes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .