Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 3:00AM MST until January 5 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 16

inches. Locally higher amounts up to 2 feet in the Tetons. Winds

gusting as high as 40 mph early Sunday morning and again in the

afternoon.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Sunday evening and Monday morning commute over

Teton and Togwotee Passes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .