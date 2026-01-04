Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 3:00AM MST until January 5 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 4 to 8 inches with
lesser amounts nearby Mammoth. Locally higher amounts up to 12
inches near the South Entrance and up to 2 feet in southwestern
portions of the park. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph through the
day Sunday.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Sunday morning and evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .