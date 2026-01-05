Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 12:39PM MST until January 6 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 11
inches.
* WHERE…Centennial Mountains – Island Park.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning
commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.