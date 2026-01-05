Skip to Content
Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 12:39PM MST until January 6 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Published 12:39 PM

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 5
inches.

* WHERE…Challis/Pahsimeroi Valleys.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning
commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.