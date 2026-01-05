Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 1:47PM MST until January 7 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches.
Locally higher amounts of 12 to 18 inches in the higher elevations
with amounts nearing 2 feet in the Tetons. Winds may gust as high
as 45 mph at times.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult at times. The hazardous
conditions could impact commutes over Teton and Togwotee Passes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Light to moderate snowfall will occur over a
period of nearly 48 hours. There will be heavier periods of
snowfall, likely Tuesday morning and once again Wednesday morning.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.