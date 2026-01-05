Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 1:47PM MST until January 7 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches
with amounts of 1 to 2 inches nearby Mammoth. Locally higher
amounts of 10 to 16 inches near the South Entrance and up to 2
feet in southwestern portions of the park. Winds may gust as high
as 50 mph at times.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult especially in the
backcountry.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Light to moderate snowfall will occur over a
period of nearly 48 hours. There will be heavier periods of
snowfall, likely Tuesday morning and once again Wednesday morning.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.