Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 2:08AM MST until January 5 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches with
locally higher amounts above pass level.
* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Sawtooth/Stanley Basin,
Sun Valley Region, and Big Hole Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.