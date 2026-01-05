Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 2:08AM MST until January 5 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches with
locally higher amounts above pass level.

* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Sawtooth/Stanley Basin,
Sun Valley Region, and Big Hole Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

