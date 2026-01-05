Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 5:23AM MST until January 5 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 4 and 6 inches
across the Teton, Gros Ventre, and Snake River ranges. Additional
accumulation between 2 and 4 inches over Teton Pass and Togwotee
Pass.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Monday morning commute over Teton Pass and
Togwotee Pass.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…After a lull this afternoon, snowfall rates
are expected to increase overnight, especially in the Tetons.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .