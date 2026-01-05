Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 5:23AM MST until January 5 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches.
* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .