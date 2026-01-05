Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 5:23AM MST until January 5 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 4 inches across

southwestern portions of Yellowstone National Park. Less than half

an inch of additional accumulation near Mammoth.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…After a lull this afternoon, snowfall rates

are expected to increase overnight.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .