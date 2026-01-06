Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 6 at 1:22AM MST until January 6 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 6 inches
with higher amounts above pass level. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph.

* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Frank Church Wilderness,
Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, and Sun Valley Region.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

National Weather Service

