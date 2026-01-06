Winter Weather Advisory issued January 6 at 12:31PM MST until January 7 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 12
inches above 6 thousand feet and 4 to 8 inches below 6 thousand
feet. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, Sun Valley Region, Big Hole
Mountains, and Centennial Mountains – Island Park.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.