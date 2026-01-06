Winter Weather Advisory issued January 6 at 12:34PM MST until January 7 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 11
inches. Additional accumulations of 12 to 16 inches are expected
in the higher elevations with amounts nearing 2 feet in the
Tetons. Widespread wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph, with higher
elevations gusting around 45 mph.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult at times, especially over
Teton and Togwotee Passes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall will vary between light to moderate
intensity through Wednesday evening. The most likely period of
moderate snowfall will be Tuesday evening through Wednesday
morning.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .