Winter Weather Advisory issued January 6 at 12:34PM MST until January 7 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2
inches nearby Mammoth and higher accumulations of 10 to 14 inches
near the South Entrance. Up to 2 feet of additional snow
accumulations in southwest portions of Yellowstone. Widespread
wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph, with higher elevations gusting up to
50 mph.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially in the
backcountry.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall will vary between light to moderate
intensity through Wednesday evening. The most likely period of
moderate snowfall will be Tuesday evening through Wednesday
morning.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .