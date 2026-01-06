Winter Weather Advisory issued January 6 at 12:34PM MST until January 7 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2

inches nearby Mammoth and higher accumulations of 10 to 14 inches

near the South Entrance. Up to 2 feet of additional snow

accumulations in southwest portions of Yellowstone. Widespread

wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph, with higher elevations gusting up to

50 mph.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially in the

backcountry.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall will vary between light to moderate

intensity through Wednesday evening. The most likely period of

moderate snowfall will be Tuesday evening through Wednesday

morning.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter.

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .