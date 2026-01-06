Winter Weather Advisory issued January 6 at 4:55AM MST until January 7 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches.

Locally higher amounts of 12 to 18 inches in the higher elevations

with amounts nearing 2 feet in the Tetons. Winds may gust as high

as 45 mph at times.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult at times, including over

Teton and Togwotee Passes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall rates will vary through Wednesday.

Snow will be lighter today before picking back up late this

evening.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .