Winter Weather Advisory issued January 6 at 4:55AM MST until January 7 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches.
Locally higher amounts of 12 to 18 inches in the higher elevations
with amounts nearing 2 feet in the Tetons. Winds may gust as high
as 45 mph at times.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult at times, including over
Teton and Togwotee Passes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall rates will vary through Wednesday.
Snow will be lighter today before picking back up late this
evening.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .