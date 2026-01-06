Winter Weather Advisory issued January 6 at 4:55AM MST until January 7 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches

with amounts of 1 to 2 inches nearby Mammoth. Locally higher

amounts of 10 to 16 inches near the South Entrance and up to 2

feet in southwestern portions of the park. Winds may gust as high

as 50 mph at times.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially in the

backcountry.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .