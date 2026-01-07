Special Weather Statement issued January 7 at 8:27AM MST by NWS Missoula MT

At 826 AM MST/726 AM PST/, Doppler radar was tracking intense snow

showers along a line extending from 14 miles north of Helena to 40

miles west of North Fork. Movement was east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Heavy snow. Visibility one-half mile or less and wind gusts

up to 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar and webcam indicated.

IMPACT…Low visibility could result in dangerous driving

conditions. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and

blow around unsecured objects. Snowfall rates of one to two

inches per hour quickly accumulating on all surfaces.

Locations impacted include…

Salmon, Deer Lodge, Butte, Anaconda, Silver Bow, Walkerville, Galen,

Divide, Warm Springs, Gregson Hot Springs, West Valley, North Fork,

Gibbonsville, Lost Trail Pass, Carmen, Leesburg, Fishtrap, Racetrack,

Baker, and Opportunity.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 90 between mile markers 182 and 225.

Highway 12 Garrison to MacDonald Pass between mile markers 19 and

26.

Highway 93 S between mile markers 0 and 11.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.