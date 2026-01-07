Winter Weather Advisory issued January 7 at 1:22AM MST until January 8 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 15
inches at pass level and 4 to 8 inches below pass level. Winds
gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Bear River Range and Caribou Range.
* WHEN…From 5 AM early this morning to 5 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.