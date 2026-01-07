Skip to Content
Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 7 at 1:22AM MST until January 8 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Updated
today at 10:08 AM
Published 1:22 AM

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 15
inches at pass level and 4 to 8 inches below pass level. Winds
gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Bear River Range and Caribou Range.

* WHEN…From 5 AM early this morning to 5 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.