Winter Weather Advisory issued January 7 at 1:42PM MST until January 7 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Published 1:42 PM

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 4 inches with up
to 8 above pass level.

* WHERE…Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, Sun Valley Region, Big Hole
Mountains, and Centennial Mountains – Island Park.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Wednesday evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

