Winter Weather Advisory issued January 7 at 1:42PM MST until January 8 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches.
Approximately 8 inches for Emigration Pass.
* WHERE…Bear River Range and Caribou Range.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Wednesday evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.