Winter Weather Advisory issued January 7 at 4:36AM MST until January 7 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult at times, especially over
Teton and Togwotee Passes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .