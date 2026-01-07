Winter Weather Advisory issued January 7 at 4:36AM MST until January 7 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches along

the plateaus of southwestern Yellowstone National Park. Generally

1 to 3 inches of additional accumulation elsewhere. Winds gusting

as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially in the

backcountry.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .