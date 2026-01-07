Winter Weather Advisory issued January 7 at 4:36AM MST until January 7 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches along
the plateaus of southwestern Yellowstone National Park. Generally
1 to 3 inches of additional accumulation elsewhere. Winds gusting
as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially in the
backcountry.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .