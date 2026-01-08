Wind Advisory issued January 8 at 11:58AM MST until January 8 at 4:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. The
strongest gusts will occur along Interstate 84 from the split
south through Yale and Idahome, and higher elevations.
* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley, Raft River Region, and Southern
Hills/Albion Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.